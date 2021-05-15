MK anniv: Grocery kit to be given under PDS

Chennai :

Sources in Secretariat said that the kit would contain 500 grams each of sugar, and urad dal, 1 kg each of wheat, salt, and semolina, 250 grams each of tamarind and Bengal gram dal, 200 grams of tea powder, 100 grams each of jeera, turmeric powder, chilli powder and mustard seed, a bathing soap of 125 grams and a 250 grams detergent bar.





Chief Minister MK Stalin during his election campaign assured that Rs 4,000 and a kit containing essential items would be distributed on the occasion of birth anniversary of former CM Karunanidhi. As the distribution of Rs 4,000 has commenced in the first phase with Rs 2,000 in May and the remaining Rs 2,000 in June the kit will be distributed from June 3.





The announcement to distribute the special kit will be made soon by Chief Minister, sources added.