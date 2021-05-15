Steps initiated to resume O2 production at BHEL: Nehru

Thiruchirapalli :

Speaking to reporters after a review meeting on COVID 19 prevention works, Nehru said the BHEL plant in Tiruchy had stopped producing oxygen in 2016 due to shortage of spare parts and other equipment.





“Due to the high demand for medical oxygen, we have initiated talks with the Executive Director of BHEL, and Chief Minister MK Stalin has directed us to visit the plant to understand the feasibility of resuming production,” Nehru said.





The Minister assured that preventive measures would be undertaken promptly so that the people were not affected at any cost, and urged the public to strictly adhere to lockdown norms. “We can combat the pandemic only with the full support of the people. So with the cooperation of the people, we would be able to overcome the situation,” Nehru said.





Earlier in the meeting, Nehru said Tiruchy district required at least 500 vials of Remdesivir every day, but was allotted only 300 vials from the 7000 vials received by the State. “We are constantly demanding more vials. Though the State government is ready to procure the required quantity of medicines, the supply does not match the demand,” he added.





Nehru also said that a COVID war room on a par with that in Chennai would soon be established in Tiruchy.





School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi and all the MLAs from the district were present during the review meeting. District Collector S Divyadharshini and senior officials took in the meeting to take stock of the situation.