‘Oxygen bus’ launched in Tirupur

Coimbatore :

The first vehicle equipped with three oxygen concentrators that can supply oxygen to six patients at a time was handed over to Tirupur Government Medical College Hospital. It would be stationed at the hospital premises to provide temporary relief to patients until beds get vacant.





“Within a short while after its launch, six patients waiting for admission made use of it. The concentrators do not require refilling and can provide round-the-clock oxygen support to patients. But only those in need of moderate oxygen support can make use of the facility while those with critical oxygen drop levels have to be hospitalised,” said M Padmanabhan, a member of Young Indians Tirupur.





The organisation, Sakthi Nursing Home, Tirupur Riders Club and SNS School jointly spent about Rs 3.5 lakh to fit the 25-seater bus with oxygen concentrators, better lights and fans. The hospital staff would attend to patients in the oxygen bus in case of emergency.





“If this proves successful, then plans are afoot to deploy up to 10 buses at rural government hospitals in Avinashi, Kangayam, Palladam and other places in the district,” Padmanabhan added.





“A travel firm donated two buses temporarily. The idea is to avoid ambulances waiting for a long time when many more are in need of its service. But the plan is still in a nascent stage. We are studying its feasibility, as the bus requires healthcare professionals to attend emergencies as even hospitals are already reeling under manpower shortage,” M Ganesh of Helping Hearts, an NGO in Coimbatore.