TN officials kept on compulsory wait get postings

Chennai :

DGP Prateep V Phillip , who was heading CBCID earlier has been posted as the director of the Tamil Nadu Police Academy in Oonamancherry, while former additional director-general of police, law and order, K Jayanth Murali has been asked to head armed police.





Former city police commissioner Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal has been posted as the ADGP, crime in Chennai. ADGP Abash Kumar, who was heading south zone L&O has been transferred and posted as the head of the economics offences wing CID, while inspector-general of police (IGP) R Dhinakaran has been posted as the IG, of the EOWCID unit.





IG H M Jayaram is posted as member secretary, the Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) in Chennai, and IGP J Loganathan is posted as the IGP of the armed police unit. Deputy inspector-general of police (DIG) S Rajendran, former DIG - intelligence, has been posted as DIG of the technical services in the existing vacancy.





SP Ara Arularasu has been posted as the assistant inspector-general (AIG) of police of the law and order in the DGP officer, SP P Saravanan is posted as the AIG of administration in the police headquarters.