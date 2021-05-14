Ministers inspect COVID works in western region

Coimbatore :

After chairing a review meeting with officials in Salem Collectorate, Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji said that the lockdown restrictions should be implemented effectively to curb the spread of the virus. He also warned private hospitals against fleecing the public.





“To fulfill the surging demand for oxygen, modular oxygen generators will be installed in 11 places in Salem district. Then, a 40 bedded facility with oxygen can be developed in each of these places,” he said.





The Minister also inspected the 500 bed COVID-19 treatment centre with oxygen supply being developed in Salem Steel Plant, .





Minister for Information and Publicity MP Swaminathan and Adi Dravida Welfare Minister N Kayalvizhi Selvaraj, who reviewed the situation in Tirupur urged the authorities to ramp up beds with oxygen facilities.





In Coimbatore, Forest Minister K Ramachandran and Food and Civil Supplies Minister R Sakkarapani chaired a meeting.





Earlier, AIADMK MLA’s from Coimbatore, led by former minister SP Velumani gave a petition to District Collector Nagarajan demanding to address the issue of short supply in oxygen and Remdesivir vials.