TNPSC plans addl security features in exam mgmt app

Chennai :

The software that would be developed by an IT company would have various features, including digital movement of documents.





Official sources from TNPSC said that a new module would be developed in EMS which would enable the loading team to scan QR code in the exam material to ensure that the right bundle is loaded in a particular vehicle van allotted for the route in Chennai.





“Another module to generate QR codes to register the attendance of staff deputed for duty and to upload trunk and one-time lock details will also be developed,” a senior official from the Commission said.





He said a separate provision would be provided in the EMS for the lock checking team to enter the details for verification. “Using the module, the receiving team can input the trunk number and lock details to ensure that the right trunk with the right lock has been received,” he added.





According to the official, the TNPSC has also decided to revamp the existing man-management mobile application for Human Resource Management and Biometric Entrance System. The new man-management mobile application would have several features, including tracking the attendance of employees, and in and out calculation (reporting the number of times an employee came in and went out of the office).





Official sources added that the system would also monitor the employees on exam duty. The application would share the data to get a detailed report on the exam duty of the staff.





A private company would be selected to develop the new mobile application and an evaluation committee would be constituted to communicate with the application developer.





He said the technical evaluation of the firm would also be done based on the company’s experience, the number of projects executed, technical capabilities and understanding of the project.