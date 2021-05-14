COVID +ve man hangs self at GH, another jumps to death at pvt hosp

Chennai :

Police said Shanmugam (48) of Thiruporur was a wage worker. A few days ago he tested positive for COVID-19 and on Tuesday was admitted to the Chengalpattu Government Hospital.





According to sources, Shanmugam’s infection was severe and he believed that there would be many side effects even if he recovers and gets discharged from the hospital. On Wednesday midnight, he managed to slip to the second floor without anyone’s knowledge and using his veshti hanged himself on a water pipeline. In the morning, the nurse who found that Shanmugam was not in his bed, found him hanging on the pipeline after a search. The Chengalpattu Town police retrieved the body and sent it for post-mortem.





In another incident, Gopalakrishnan (54), who was admitted to a private hospital in Kancheepuram, committed suicide by jumping from the third floor of the hospital. Police said Gopalakrishnan was a mason and was admitted to the private hospital in Chettiyarpettai in Kancheepuram on Tuesday.





Police said he was dejected after testing positive and on Thursday afternoon jumped from the third floor. He was rushed to the ICU in the same hospital but there he was declared brought dead. The Kancheepuram taluk police sent the body for postmortem to the Kancheepuram Government Hospital.