Rains likely in southern dists today

Chennai :

“The temperature will reduce in the State, as the Western Ghats districts – Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi and Thoothukudi – are expected to get light to moderate rains with thunderstorms for the next 48 hours. Dry weather is likely to prevail over the rest of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal,” said S Balachandran, Deputy Director, India Meteorological Department (IMD).





The official added that the city was expected to get light rains in some places for the next 24 hours. For the next 48 hours, sky condition is likely to be partly cloudy. The maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 36 degree Celsius and 28 degree Celsius respectively.





On Thursday, the maximum temperatures in the city decreased, with the weather stations in Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam recording 39.9 degree Celsius and 37.2 degree Celsius respectively. The minimum temperatures were 29.4 degree Celsius and 28.8 degree Celsius in Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam respectively.





Noted weather blogger Pradeep John said for the next three days (Friday - Sunday), Kanniyakumari and districts close to the Western Ghats in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka are likely to receive substantial rainfall. Some places might even record 200-300 mm in 24 hours in these three days.