Minister promises more buses to offer free rides for women

Transport Minister RS Raja Kannappan (r) during a meeting with the officials of the State Transport.

Chennai :

During a meeting with the officials of the State Transport Corporations, the Minister said 1,400 ordinary fare buses were being operated in Chennai. “Measures have been taken to increase the number of such buses and increase the routes served. Additional buses will be operated after the complete lockdown period is over,” he added.





According to a statement from the Transport Department, women are allowed to travel for free on 6,628 buses across the State. Steps would be taken to include transgender persons under free bus scheme, it added.





“Due to the mismanagement of the previous government, the transport corporations are facing a financial crisis. Training sessions for drivers, medical camps for workers and other steps should be taken to safeguard the welfare of workers,” Minister Raja Kannappan directed the officials.





While responding to a question from the media, the Minister said he would consult Chief Minister MK Stalin and Health Minister Ma Subramanian on converting government buses into COVID treatment facilities.





“Works to install CCTV cameras inside buses are underway across the State and additional buses will be operated for the use of frontline workers during the lockdown,” he said.





During the meeting, topics pertaining to settling the retirement benefits to the retired transport employees, repairing buses and undertaking maintenance work at depots, and increasing the number of buses to improve connectivity in rural areas were discussed.