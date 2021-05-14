TN logs 30k more cases, 297 deaths

Chennai :

Availability of ICU beds in the State reduced to 432, with 8,311 beds being occupied across the State. Of the 28,493 non-oxygen beds available for COVID cases, 8,824 are free. Only 2,791 oxygen beds were available in the State, with six districts having less than 10 beds available and eight districts with no ICU beds on Thursday.





A total of 14,99,485 cases have been reported in the State so far, with 1,83,772 active cases. As many as 297 more deaths were reported. The death toll stands at 16,178.





A total of 19,287 more people were discharged from several hospitals across the State, taking the total recoveries to 12,98,945.