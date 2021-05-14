Health Minister launches several relief measures, including beds

Chennai :

The beds are being planned at government hospitals and COVID care facilities with oxygen supplies to accommodate more patients eventually. The addition of beds is being done in a phased manner at several government hospitals and other facilities.





Health Minister said Remdesivir and oxygen cylinders are being sold at exorbitant prices but there are volunteer organisations that are being encouraged by the government who are trying to help the patients. “There will be action taken against those who are engaging in the sale of drugs and oxygen at a higher price than normal. The State has urged the Centre for more oxygen and adequate supply of Remdesivir,” he added.





A total of 140 beds were made available at Omandurar Government General Hospital, 150 beds with oxygen facility at Anna Nagar Siddha facility, 120 beds at the Saidapet Government Hospital.





The Health Minister also inspected the COVID-19 Guindy Hospital to check on the treatment and meals being provided to the patients undergoing treatment at the hospital.





As many as 450 emergency 108 GVK EMRI ambulances are being used for COVID-19 patients surrently. Meanwhile, Reliance has offered to provide 50 litres of fuel free of cost to each of the 108 emergency vehicles involved for COVID-19 related activities for a period of 2 months.





Health Minister also distributed COVID-19 relief materials bags containing rice and grocery materials for people with disabilities for a period of one month.