No beds in govt hospitals, 1.5k in home quarantine in Vellore

Vellore :

Patients with suspected symptoms are brought to Vellore Government Medical College Hospital for testing and if found positive, they are admitted either to the hospital or at the new ward in the government engineering college at Bagayam. If those with mild symptoms have the facilities, they are sent on home quarantine, officials added.





“The patients are tested regularly while their relatives are given Siddha COVID kit to boost immunity. This system ensures that only those really in need are provided beds in government hospitals,” explained officials.





In Gudiyattam, the high number of COVID and SARI cases has resulted double-digit fatalities in the last few days, which has spread fear among the local population. “While the medical college hospital always receive a large number of cases, Gudiyattam hospital is seeing such high numbers for the first time. It has all facilities to attend to normal crowds,” they added.





Meanwhile in Arakkonam government hospital in Ranipet district, Collector AR Gladstone Pushparaj pulled up a COVID patient who was wandering about the hospital premises.





The official gave him a dressing down for the irresponsible behaviour that poses risk of transmission.





“Allocating ground and first floors for COVID patients is playing havoc with crowd control, as the private security personnel are unable to handle the attendants and visitors who turn abusive if not allowed to enter the ward,” said a senior official.





Handlooms Minister R Gandhi inspected the hospital later in the day to take stock of the facilities and arrangements there.