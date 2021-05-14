Madurai man held for trying to sell Remdesivir for Rs 28k/vial

Madurai :

According to R Shiva Prasad, Deputy Commissioner, Madurai City (Law and Order), he had three vials of Remdesivir that were stashed near a shop in his locality. While the government had fixed the price at Rs 1,568 for one Remdesivir vial, Imran Khan tried to sell the vials for a whopping Rs 28,000.





The Deputy Commissioner said the city police personnel have been alerted to look into illegal possession of life-saving drugs and take swift action against their hoarding. Based on a complaint lodged by the jurisdictional SSI, the Sellur police have booked a case against Imran Khan under Sections 420, 511, 269, 270 and 188 of IPC, and Section 3 of The Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, Deputy Commissioner Shiva Prasad added.