Spike leads to Vellore CSI cemeteries running out of space

While speaking to DT Next, he said, “We approached the administration seeking a new location as the over 100-year-old cemetery is full and we are being forced to send bodies to another cemetery at Katpadi which has also reached its capacity.” Stating that more than 100 COVID patients’ bodies were buried at the Diocese, he added, “The Collector suggested land was available near Karigiri 15km away. We are willing to accept land even if it is 20 km away. Our need is crucial.” The Pentecostal and independent churches also bury their dead in CSI cemeteries. “This practice has been on for 45 years as small churches cannot afford to purchase land. Officials at the Collectorate seem confused about the difference between mainline and Pentecostal/independent churches and hence a delay in the land move,” he added. Meanwhile, sources in the Vellore catholic diocese said there was still space in two of their four cemeteries. “There is still some space in the Katpadi and old town cemeteries,” the source said. Catholic diocese sources said four months ago a petition signed by all churches (Catholic, CSI, independent, Pentecostal) for a common burial ground was handed over to the Vellore administration and was under consideration. Asked about this, Vellore muslim mosque sources said four burial grounds at Saidapet, Thottapalayam and two near Krishnanagar had enough space to accommodate the dead from nearly 20 mosques in Vellore town.