Tamil Nadu Governor, CM, AIADMK leaders extend Ramzan greetings

Chennai :





Purohit appealed to the people of Tamil Nadu to celebrate the festival by following the government guidelines on COVID-19. Chief Minister M K Stalin, in a statement, requested the people to adhere to the government-laid out norms in containing the spread of COVID-19 while celebrating the festival. Extending his wishes, Stalin said the DMK government would continue to be a fortress in protecting the interests of the Muslims.





Former Chief Minister and AIADMK leader K Palaniswami and party coordinator O Panneerselvam extended their greetings to members of the Muslim community. The leaders, in a joint party statement, said, "Let us all resolve to follow the brotherhood preached by Prophet Mohammed, and appealed to Muslims to share love and affection to those who affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. "...we wish all the members of the Muslim community, a happy and prosperous life by the grace of God", they said.

"I convey my heartiest greetings and good wishes to our Muslim brothers and sisters on the auspicious and joyous occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. Marking the culmination of the holy month of Ramzan, this festival strengthens our belief in charity, fraternity and compassion," Purohit said in a press release Raj Bhavan "Let us re-dedicate ourselves to these eternal values that characterise our civilisation. May the noble ideals associated with Eid-ul-Fitr usher in health, peace, prosperity and harmony in our lives," he said.