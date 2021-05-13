CM Stalin seeks suspension of GST for Covid drugs, vaccines

Chennai :

Chief Minster MK Stalin, on Thursday, wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking suspension of GST for Covid drugs and vaccines.





“States are affected worse due to COVID-19 and they are forced to procure vaccines and drugs for COVID-19 patients. Considering the burden, Prime Minister should hold discussion with GST council and should make the GST rate for drugs and vaccines to zero rate for a specific period," CM Stalin stated in the letter.









Recently, the central government while announcing the vaccine policy also announced that 50% of the vaccines should be procured by state governments and private hospitals. After the announcement was made, state government has decided to procure drugs from foreign countries which will add more financial burden to the state government.





To alleviate the financial burden, the Chief Minister had urged central government to pay the pending GST compensation to the state government. “Along the pending GST compensation, central government should immediately release the subsidy for rice to Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation," said Stalin.





He also said that as central government did not share the revenue obtained from additional cess on petroleum products an adhoc grants-in-aid should be provided to the state governments for the revenue loss incurred by the states.





Chief Minister further urged the central government to relax the debt-to-GDP ratio of state governments from 3% to 4% to enable state governments to obtain debt in such difficult times.