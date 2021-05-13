Farmers urge CM to stop laying concrete floor in GA canal

Thiruchirapalli :

According to a section of farmers, the GA canal which comprises 148.43 km main canal and 636 km branch canal that recharges around 403 waterbodies in the region irrigates over 2.27 lakh acre.





The renovation works for the GA canal has been undertaken at an estimated cost of Rs 2,639.15 crore and the works were inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the presence of former chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on February 2.





Farmers said that the works were started in a hasty manner without getting suggestions from farmers, social activists and the members of the public.





The canal used to have water for six months in a year and the remaining period ground water would cater to the farm and domestic needs





However, as part of the renovation work concrete flooring was being laid in GA canal, which would affect the groundwater source for farmers and the people would struggle for water for drinking purpose. The 7 sq km vast GA canal has been closed with concrete after removing sand and this would also pave the way for closing the borewells erected in and around the canal. They observed that the use of cement would contaminate water and spoil the growth of the crops.





While around 20 per cent of works have been completed, the state government should instruct the officials to stop laying concrete flooring. But at the same time, the funds can be utilized for constructing retaining walls, small bridges and bathing ghats which would pave the way for free flow of water that could be utilized for irrigation. They submitted the petition to District Collector’s PA and he assured to forward it to the Chief Minister.