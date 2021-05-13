Chances bright for DMK to up its tally in RS

Chennai :

The DMK, including its alliance partner MDMK has seven MPs and with five more vacancies on the cards, the DMK will now emerge as one of the largest party in RS overtaking the AIADMK.





Two Rajya Sabha MPs R Vaithilingam and KP Munusamy have also sent in their resignation subject to the approval of the upper house and by next month the state will have five vacancies. The date of elections to fill these posts will be decided by the Election Commission. Usually, the EC will have a window period of six months to fill the vacancies and now the with corona infection peaking the EC will take adequate time in holding the RS polls, a senior government official said.





MDMK leader Vaiko, TMC leader GK Vasan and PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss are in the upper house.





It may be noted in March, AIADMK Rajya Sabha MP, A Mohammed John, who was also the chairman of TN Wakf Committee died. The RS post and the Wakf committee post which he held is also vacant. “The DMK is waiting for the coronavirus cases to reduce and the lockdown to end so that the vacancies in several boards and committees, including Wakf committee board chairman is filled. There are better chances for the DMK to increase its strength in Rajya Sabha and of five posts the ruling DMK will now win at least three MPs based on the strength in the Assembly,” a senior DMK functionary told DT Next.