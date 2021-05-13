CM assures full support to Speaker, Assembly adjourned sine die

Chennai :

“We will follow your orders and instructions in the Assembly. We have the capacity to counter ideas with counter ideas and there will be democracy in our proceedings,” said Stalin, in his address on the floor.





The second day of the first Assembly session of the newly formed government commenced with pro-tem Speaker K Pitchandi announcing that Appavu has been elected unopposed to the post of Speaker. Following his announcement, he stepped down from the chair of Speaker and Appavu was welcomed to the Speaker chair jointly by Minister for Water Resources Duraimurugan and Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami.





After officially assuming charge as Speaker, Appavu announced that Pitchandi has been elected unopposed as Deputy Speaker. In his address, Duraimurugan praised both Appavu and Pitchandi and said that both are required for efficient functioning of the Assembly. Describing Appavu as a political warrior, Duraimurugan said that Appavu fought for justice in Supreme Court against the 2016 Assembly election results and even before the verdict arrived he became Speaker.





Speaking about Pitchandi, Duraimurugan said that Pitchandi is a man of patience and has a long political history as he joined DMK during his college days. “Aggressiveness of Appavu and patience of Pitchandi are both required for the smooth functioning of the Assembly,” said Duraimurugan.





LoP Edappadi Palaniswami, in his address said, “Appavu started his career as a teacher. He should guide the MLAs the way how he guided his students,” said Palaniswami.





Following Palaniswami, leaders of Congress, BJP, PMK, VCK, MDMK, Manidhaneya Makkal Katchi, Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi and so on also delivered their address. Appavu in his address assured that he will be neutral and will ensure smooth functioning of the Assembly. After his address, Duraimurugan introduced the motion to adjourn the Assembly and the motion was accepted following which Speaker adjourned the Assembly sine die.





Following the Assembly session, Speaker and Deputy Speaker went to the memorial of former DMK Supremo M Karunanidhi and paid respects to him.