Public ignore lockdown, move freely in west TN

Coimbatore :

It looks like any other normal day with arterial roads witnessing heavy vehicle movement and people crowding everywhere with scant regard for social distancing norms. Except that shops remain closed and buses stay off the road, everything seems normal, mainly in the city areas of the Western districts.





On the first day of lock down, people restrained themselves at their homes out of fear for law enforcement agencies. On the second day, people began to venture out to check for themselves if there was any punitive action. When things remained completely relaxed, people began to come out in large numbers and crowd everywhere on Wednesday.





The police too have taken a lenient approach, unlike the previous year’s lockdown, when they came under backlash for being stringent in enforcing the norms. Leave out penalising the violators, the police have apparently even stopped carrying out vehicle checks to prevent those wandering out during the lockdown.





“Even if we stop, the public tell us some reason or the other to evade action. Many claim to be going out to buy food from hotels. Others give out reasons for essential activities like going to the pharmacy, to vaccinate, checkups and for work. Unless people realise their responsibility and stay indoors, it is difficult to curb their movement,” said a cop attached to Singanallur police station.





The situation is even worse in the textile hub of Tirupur, where the trade unions have as a last resort sent a request to Chief Minister MK Stalin demanding to implement a complete lockdown.





“The relaxation given to textile units to function during lockdown should be suspended to prevent the spread of COVID-19 among workers. About 100 to 1,000 workers are involved in production activity, which in turn is raising concern of a spread among them,” said C Murthy, president of CITU affiliated Tirupur Banian Workers Union.





Things appear to be no different in Erode, Salem, Namakkal and The Nilgiris, where the movement of vehicles on roads is peaking day by day. “The very purpose of lockdown has been lost. Such reckless attitude of some people belittles the efforts of others who strictly follow the lockdown norms,” said S Jerald, a farmer from Perundurai.





Meanwhile, West Zone IG A Amalraj, who also holds additional charge as Coimbatore City Police Commissioner, warned that people will be penalised and their vehicles seized if found to be roaming out unnecessarily.





“For buying essentials people should prefer neighbourhood shops instead of going out for longer distances in vehicles. Over the last two days, people were let off with a warning, but the number of those loitering in vehicles has been on the rise. So strict action would be taken against them hereafter,” he added.