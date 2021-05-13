Salem Corpn engineer faces DVAC probe for Rs 2.2 cr DA

Chennai :

The DVAC has listed the officer, A Asokan, now working as city engineer in the Salem corporation, his mother and wife, both are housewives, as co-accused in the DA case.





Asokan was employed as Executive Engineer in the office of the Commissioner, Salem City Municipal Corporation from April 2010 to March 2019. Asokan hails from a poor family and his father was a weaver cum thread seller.





Most of the acquisitive activities of the accused and his family members fall between April 2013 to December 2018 and hence it was chosen as a tentative check period to calculate the disproportionate asset of the suspect, the DVAC said in a release.





As per the FIR, the suspects had assets worth Rs 14.5 lakh at the starting of the check period. By the end of the check period, the value of the assets possessed by them stood at Rs 3.3 crore.





After adjusting the salary income, likely saving and expenses, the DVAC had pegged the value of the disproportionate asset at Rs 2.2 crore.