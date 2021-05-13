Delink vax sites from hosps, says HC

Chennai :

The first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee sought the State’s interference on the issue while hearing a suo motu plea taken by it to check the State’s preparedness in handling the raging second wave.





“From a layman point of view, with the virus being airborne, the apprehension to go into the hospital with the virus going around is bound to prevail along with overcrowding transpiring in the hospital. Hence, it may be better to remove vaccination centres from hospitals,” the Chief Justice said.





He also called on Advocate General R Shunmugasundaram, who offered the assurance that such removal would be considered by the State, to provide special COVID care and facilities for the differently-abled and also set up special vaccination centres.





However, to a complaint that there exist no appropriate checks at airports for the virus and several people are getting into the city, Chief Justice Banerjee merely held that such issues can only be taken to the notice of the State and the Court cannot issue any directions to hold such checks.





The bench also expressed concern over the situation prevailing in Puducherry. While directing the Government Advocate to submit the preparedness detail on Thursday, the Chief Justice held that while the government is crying hoarse of doing everything, the ground reality is vastly different.