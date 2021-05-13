Lives at serious threat as State staring at O2 crisis, says govt’s status report

Chennai :

In a status report filed before the first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy, Principal Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan submitted that the State’s daily consumption of medical oxygen, which is around 470 metric tonnes, is expected to increase by another 400 MT in the next 15 days taking the total requirement to around 850 MTs if the active cases under treatment and hospitalisation in oxygen beds show corresponding increases.





Listing out the interventions and amendments required in the national oxygen plan to meet the crisis, the Health Secretary submitted that in response the Centre has sent a revised allocation of 549 MT per day but has retained the supply from INOC Kanjikode of 40 MT only until May 12.





“In the revised allocation, 50 MT has been allotted from Tata Steel Kalinagar and 50 MT from SAIL Rourkela, which poses certain logistical issues,” Dr Radhakrishnan said adding the State has tied up with the Railways and such movement is expected to start only in three to four days.





On the vaccine front, the Health Secretary submitted that Tamil Nadu has received 76.99 lakh doses of vaccines for use in the age group of persons 45 years and above and utilised 65.88 lakh doses.





For the age group of 18-44 years, against a central allocation of 13.85 lakh doses for which the State was permitted to place orders and advance was paid on February 16, the State received a supply of 5.16 lakh doses while the balance 8.68 lakh doses are yet to come.