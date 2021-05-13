TN govt told to move PM Cares Fund to set up DRDO’s oxygen plants

Chennai :

Following submission by the Centre that over a lakh oxygen generators, developed by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), has been sanctioned under the PM Cares Fund for installation, the Madras High Court on Wednesday sought the Tamil Nadu Government to immediately seek for such installation to augur the growing oxygen demand in the State owing to the rising COVID second wave.





The first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy made the observation after additional Solicitor General R Sankaranarayanan told the bench that the Tamil Nadu Government can write to PM Cares Fund to get DRDO to establish such oxygen generators in the State.





Seeking the Government to take note of the submission, the Chief Justice pointed out that establishing such oxygen generators in key cities especially those in the South Western Districts of the State would take care of emergency supplies. The Chief Justice further said setting up such generators could get crucial especially with the supply from Kerala being opposed by the locals.





During the hearing, the Additional Solicitor General informed the bench that the Centre has increased allocation of oxygen to Tamil Nadu from 419 tonnes a day to 519 tonnes a day. To this, Chief Justice Banerjee on citing the Status report filed by the State pointed out that the State might require nearly 800 tonnes of oxygen if the COVID-19 positive cases go up and sought the ASG to take up the issue with the Centre.





Also, on making it clear that we are not here to advise the State, the Chief Justice said: “If you (State) can install such oxygen generation units by DRDO in four or such places in the State, it will be much better.”





Also, seeking the State to submit details relating to Sterlite oxygen production and the status of Palakkad plant’s supply to the State, posted the suo motu plea for further hearing to Thursday.