System would’ve collapsed if not for them: Court pats COVID warriors

Chennai :

Pointing out that they have been overworking and keeping the system alive, the first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy, said: “The doctors are not even going home and the nurses are putting in over 18 hours. Thankful to them. The system was bursting at its seams, if not for some good people, the system could not have sustained.”





The bench made the observation after counsels appearing in the case stressed more recruitment of health workers on all fronts including doctors to provide them with the much-needed relief from the stress they are undergoing.





However, the Chief Justice expressed hope that the second wave would taper off in a few days auguring some relief to the health workers.





The Chief Justice also set aside a suggestion made by a counsel of controlling panic at the hospital gate, saying it’s not rational to stop people at the gate and let them in selectively.





But the Chief Justice on observing the prevailing apprehension with many of them rushing to the hospital, sought the public to not immediately rush to hospitals but go through the prescribed triage process.