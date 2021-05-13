Residents of Vellore block ambulances to crematorium

Chennai :

The crematorium located at Amanankuttai in Velapadi completed trials and started operations two days ago. But residents, fearing the spread of the virus, resorted to a road blockade on Wednesday and stopped ambulances carrying bodies to the facility.





On receipt of information, police, revenue and civic officials rushed to the spot and held talks with the protestors. They convinced the residents that there is no risk by cremating the bodies there. Later the residents dispersed and allowed traffic to resume.