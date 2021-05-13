Teachers to donate 1-day salary for relief measures

Chennai :

At present, there were about 3.02 lakh teaching staff at more than 45,000 government schools catering to more than 60 lakh students across the State. Since the first lockdown, teachers have been helping the government in various ways, including aiding the frontline workers in fighting the coronavirus.





Tamil Nadu Teachers Association President PK Ilamaran said the latest lockdown and appointing ministers to monitor the situation have brought confidence among the public.





“During these testing times, it has been decided to help the government by donating one day’s salary to the relief measures,” he added.





Stating that the government should accept the teacher’s request, he said, “we request the Chief Minister to issue an order to deduct one day pay from our salaries.”





Meanwhile, teachers from State-run schools were also deployed in ration shops in many districts to monitor the distribution of Rs 2,000 to the cardholders.





Accordingly, they will maintain the crowd and would also ensure social distancing besides guiding the police personnel. A senior official from the School Education Department said ration shops with more number of cardholders have been identified. He said teachers will do monitoring work at the selected ration shops.