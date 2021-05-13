Pharma distributors likely to run out of stock in 10 days

Chennai :

Vellore town has around 10 major drug distributors and numerous smaller distributors supplying drugs to hospitals and medical shops in and around the town. A major distributor seeking anonymity said, “our shelves are being emptied of even non-schedule H drugs (life-saving drugs) as the lockdown has resulted in the non-movement of vehicles.”





M Kalaiarasan, another leading distributor, said, “clearing and forwarding agents at Chennai, Madurai and Coimbatore, who are our main suppliers, plead helplessness as they have not received loads from drug companies due to the lockdown. Adding to the problem is the issue of staff testing positive. It affects production and thus slows down the whole chain.”





V Vignesh, a drug company employee, said, “even non-essential drugs are not being replenished and if the situation continues, major distributors will be left with only empty shelves.”





Reiterating this, Kalaiarasan said, “medicines cannot be stocked for long. Continuous movement from distributor to hospitals and medical shops is a must.”





During emergencies, drugs would even be airlifted when necessary, but with airports closed and only air ambulance services operating, this avenue, too, has been unavailable, he added. This could lead to serious repercussions if allowed to continue, he said.





Another related issue is hospitals turning back regular p[atients since they are crowded with COVID patients. “A patient requested me to speak to a major hospital about his haemorrhoids surgery as he was asked to come back later,” Kalaiarasan said.