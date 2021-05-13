7-yr-old donates pattu pavadai savings to CM’s corona fund

Coimbatore :

PK Pranaveka, a Class 2 student, however, changed her mind after seeing an appeal by Chief Minister MK Stalin on TV asking for contribution to the COVID relief fund. Hence on Wednesday morning, Pranaveka, accompanied by her family members, arrived at a bank in RS Puram. There, she emptied her piggy bank and gave away the entire amount to the fund. It could rightly be said that her father, T Palaniswamy, a junior assistant in TNEB, was her inspiration.





He contributed Rs 500 last year towards the CM’s COVID relief fund and received an online appreciation certificate. “On seeing the certificate, my daughter became curious and wanted to contribute,” said Palaniswamy. “I gave away my last savings amount of Rs 4,340 to gift my new born sister with a bed and other essentials. I again started saving money to buy ‘pattu pavadai’ but decided to give up the money for a better cause,” Pranaveka said.





Another Class 3 student from Erode, eight-year-old S Danshika, came forward to donate her savings of Rs 2,500. The girl, accompanied by her father Shanmugavel, gave the amount to Erode Collector C Kathiravan on Wednesday. “I am happy that my savings would help the needy during the pandemic,” she said.