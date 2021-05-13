DMK MLAs train staff to WFH, connect with public online

Chennai :

Egmore MLA I Paranthaman has requested residents’ welfare association members to tweet their problems by tagging him so that he can follow up with Corporation and Metro Water officials. “Due to lockdown, the people are finding it difficult to visit the MLA office or the civic body, hence we are making online provisions for them to register their complaints. A small IT team will be formed in Egmore and we are also planning on converting government buildings into small PHCs for treatment of COVID patients. Constituency-wise infrastructure should be ready in about ten days,” the MLA said. Health minister M Subramanian has also made social media arrangements to address complaints. Even as his coordinators and volunteers are struggling to attend the huge number of grievances, the personal and residence number of Subramanian was shared on social media so the people could reach him at all times.





“IT is a crucial area where we failed to implement several ideas last year. Telemedicine and counselling are avenues where there is scope to attend every patient,” said a government official. Once the surge comes down, policy makers should go in for more administrative reforms that reduce paper work as all government offices are stressed with pending files on elections and lockdown, the official added.