TN Class 12 boards this year after pandemic eases: Minister

Chennai :

After chairing a review meeting involving top authorities in the education department, the Minister said that Class 12 board exams will not be cancelled. “The exams were only postponed over the current situation,” he said, adding that the exact schedule would be released well in advance for the benefit of students to prepare for the exams.





“Several suggestions have been received demanding that the schedule be announced at least one week before the exam. Considering all aspects, dates would be announced providing enough buffer time so that students could cover all portions on time,” Poyyamozhi said. Various options were also discussed on how to engage students during the lockdown. “It was decided that assignments would be given to them so they could actively engage themselves,” Poyyamozhi said. On allocating marks to the Class 10 board exam students, the Minister said it was not discussed, but a decision on calculating marks for SSLC students will be announced soon.





AICTE schedule for HEIs:





The AICTE released amended admission and counselling schedule for technical Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) in TN. As the grant of affiliation of technical institutions this year will end on July 15, the last date for completion of first round of counselling for allotment of seats is August 31. The last date of commencement of classes for existing students is September 1. The final round of counselling for the allotment of seats is on September 9.





The last date of cancellation of seats with a full fee refund is September 10. Similarly, the last date for commencement of classes for first-year students is September 15. Standalone technical institutions conducting PGDM/PGCM courses should not initiate admission before July 1, 2021. On admissions to online distance education, the AICTE said the last date would be in September 2021.