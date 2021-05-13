Trial run of Sterlite’s oxygen plant successful

Madurai :

The company, with a capacity of 35 metric tonnes, initially expects to generate 15 kilo litres and increase its outcome gradually. At present, a cylinder bottling plant is also coming up and it would be ready in a day or two to dispatch liquid medical oxygen to hospitals. The plant is expected to fill up about 1,500 to 3,000 cylinders on an average daily. Later, its production would touch 30 KL and after two weeks’ time, it could go up to 10,000 cylinders a day, sources added.