Wed, May 12, 2021

E Palaniswami trends on Twitter as wishes pour in for his 67th birthday

Published: May 12,202111:28 AM

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

As the former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, E Palaniswami turned 67 on Wednesday, supporters took to social media to wish the AIADMK leader good health.

Source: Twitter
Source: Twitter
Chennai:
Two days after EPS was unanimously elected leader of the legislature party, supporters took to social media to wish the Leader of Opposition on his birthday.

As the former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, now Leader of Opposition, E Palaniswami turned 67 on Wednesday, supporters took to social media to wish the AIADMK leader good health and to thank him for the projects he carried out during his tenure as CM. Here are a few of the tweets:

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations