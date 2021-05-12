E Palaniswami trends on Twitter as wishes pour in for his 67th birthday

Chennai :

Two days after EPS was unanimously elected leader of the legislature party, supporters took to social media to wish the Leader of Opposition on his birthday.





As the former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, now Leader of Opposition, E Palaniswami turned 67 on Wednesday, supporters took to social media to wish the AIADMK leader good health and to thank him for the projects he carried out during his tenure as CM. Here are a few of the tweets:





#எடப்பாடியார்#EdappadiPalaniswami He has done lot of good things in Salem and bringing Cauvery water to fill lakes around here. Definitely a good choice in these tough times in #AIADMK — Arasan (@kingarasanVV) May 10, 2021

In rarest of the rarest moments evn some great shocks lead us to a big surprise., @EPSTamilNadu came in; eventually won the hearts n gave a tough fight to otherwise wt seemed as a landslide victory fr @mkstalin@arivalayam . He must stay to maintain the equilibrium #எடப்பாடியார்pic.twitter.com/jNz7XwMM83 — 🔱 Pulikeshi 🔱 (@24amPulikeshi) May 12, 2021

My B'day wishes to the man who trolled the trolls with hard work, smile and silence. @EPSTamilNadu#எடப்பாடியார் — Srinivas Jayaprakash 🇮🇳 (@CustosLegis_Jay) May 12, 2021

You have been a great leader for the state. You have been an inspiration to future generations. Through your thoughtful leadership, great vision and sincerity, you have had a positive impact on every aspect of the state #HBD_தலைவா#எடப்பாடியார்pic.twitter.com/DNoX3A4fx7 — அதிமுக.சூலூர் வினோத் (@VinothAIADMK) May 12, 2021