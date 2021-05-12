TNCC chief says vax drive going at turtle’s speed

Chennai :

The vaccination scheme is progressing at a turtle’s pace. At this pace, it would take another three years to completely vaccinate the entire population and there was an immediate need for the BJP-led central government to address the crisis.





Most of the countries have announced the vaccine free for the public, but in India private hospitals have been allowed to charge more from the public. For the public, in the age group of 18 to 44, the COVID vaccine is charged somewhere from Rs 700 to Rs 1,500 by the private hospitals.





Our total population would be around 138 crore and around 94 crore of them would be above 18 years. All of them should be inoculated. So far, only about 3.6 per cent of the population has been vaccinated with two doses. The country’s daily vaccination average was somewhere around 17 lakh and it would take another three years for India to complete the vaccination of remaining 94 crore people, the statement said.





The states and the stakeholders have to wait for the supply and it is said that the supplies will pick up only by July and there is an immediate need for import of vaccines, Alagiri added.





It is also learnt that more than 10 vaccine manufactures are ready to produce the vaccine. The Centre should take steps on war footing to allow them start production, the statement added.