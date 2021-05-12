2 more Covid care centres readied in Tiruchy as cases continue to rise

Thiruchirapalli :

Conducting a review meeting on the COVID-19 prevention activities with the officials from all the departments in Tiruchy, Phanindra Reddy said, the private institution Apollo Hospital, Tiruchy, has been turned as the COVID Care Centre (CCC) and patients are being monitored. Since the number of cases is increasing day by day, the Kurinji Engineering College and Kumulur Agri University have been readied with adequate beds to cater to the rising requirements.





He earlier inspected the Uzhavar Sandhais in the district, isolation centres and government hospitals and verified the availability of oxygen. Tiruchy Collector S Divyadharshini accompanied him.