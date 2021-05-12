14 more screening centres in Thanjai

In order to control crowding in the screening centre functioning at Thanjavur Medical College Hospital, the district administration has established 14 more centres across the district, said Collector MM Govinda Rao on Tuesday.
Thiruchirapalli:
The Collector said that 800 persons tested positive on a single day in Thanjavur and accommodating all in the medical college was a challenge. So the administration has established screening centres in as many as 14 PHCs, 14 GHs and City Health centres. It has organised free ambulance for transportation of patients from screening centres to the hospitals, the Collector added.
