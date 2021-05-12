Madurai MP brings O2 from Kerala, thanks Vijayan for aid

Madurai :

Earlier, Alagu Air Products in Coimbatore was regularly purchasing liquid oxygen of 10 loads to the tune of 160 tonnes from Inox Air Products, Kanjikode in Kerala since its inception. From the unit in Coimbatore, oxygen was being supplied to government and private hospitals in Madurai, Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari and Coimbatore districts.





However, due to shortage and rising demand in Kerala, the company there stopped supply to Coimbatore for the past three weeks, which put the Coimbatore unit in a tight spot. Because of this, the plant was not able to maintain regular supplies to hospitals in Coimbatore and the southern districts of Tamil Nadu.





Taking up the issue with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, the Madurai MP wrote a letter on May 4, seeking his help to save the lives of patients admitted to government and private hospitals in the western and southern regions of Tamil Nadu. These hospitals are in dire need of oxygen, Venkatesan said in the letter, requesting Chief Minsiter Vijayan to immediately intervene and take steps to resume the supply of medical oxygen from Palakkad to Tamil Nadu.





Meanwhile, sources said the State government was eagerly awaiting Vedanta Group firm Sterlite Copper plant Thoothukudi starting oxygen generation as per the directive of the Supreme Court. The plant can produce 35 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen. The government is also hoping that BHEL, Tiruchy, would generate oxygen soon, sources added.