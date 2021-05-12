Command centre to monitor govt and pvt hosps in Vellore

Vellore :

Stating that the necessary software was being readied, officials said initially the Vellore Government Medical College Hospital, Government Pentland Hospital, Vellore ESI Hospital, Government Hospital, Gudiyattam and also CMC Hospital, Naruvi Hospital and the Golden Temple-run Narayani Hospital would be covered. These hospitals would be connected within a week, they added.





The public would be able to view bed availability online, which would ensure that no hospital turned away patients citing lack of beds.





Initially the aim is to link major hospitals in Vellore town, later all hospitals in the district would be linked, officials said. The next phase would be to cover all linked hospitals with CCTV cameras so that issues at hospitals would come to official attention immediately and ensure quick remedial action, they added.