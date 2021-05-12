29,272 new cases, 298 deaths logged in State

Chennai :

Chennai reported the highest number of deaths (92) followed by 19 each in Chengalpattu and Coimbatore, 18 in Salem and 17 in Tiruvallur.





Chennai reported 7,466 fresh cases, while 2,650 was logged in Coimbatore and 2,419 in Chengalpattu.





The active cases in the State spiked to 1,62,181 with only about 17 per cent of total bed availability. A total of 19,182 more people were discharged from several hospitals across the State on Tuesday, taking the total recoveries to 12,60,150. As many as 1,56,111 more samples were tested in the past 24 hours.





Meanwhile, 79,929 more people were vaccinated on Tuesday.