Govt announces sops for TN MSMEs and relaxes fruit, med shop timings

Chennai :

The State also provided one-day relaxation for private companies to undertake necessary maintenance work with a minimum number of workers. Toll free helplines for continuous process industries exempted from shutting down during lockdown in case they face any trouble, were also announced.





Following a meeting with industrialists and traders, on Sunday, the government, on Tuesday, announced a series of sops, including Rs 280 crore allotment to the MSME sector. “Out of the Rs 280 crore, 60% of the funds, Rs 168 crore, will be dispatched immediately and steps will be taken to provide loans for MSMEs,” a government communique said.





It also extended relaxations for MSMEs from paying stamp duty on memorandum of deposit (MOD) while obtaining loans from banks and financial institutions till December 31, 2021. The licences required from various departments such as Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board, Fire and Rescue Department, Labour Department, Industries Department and commercial licences which would expire by May, were also extended till December 31. For autos and taxis, exemption from paying road tax has been provided for three months.





Chief Minister MK Stalin, on Tuesday, invited donations from public, social welfare organisations and large industries as COVID relief for Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund (CMPRF).





“Donations can be made generously for CMPRF and those made during this pandemic will be helpful in increasing oxygen manufacturing, storage facilities, to setting up oxygen beds, procuring RT-PCR kits, vaccines, drugs and other medical equipment. The donations made are 100% exempted under Section 80 (G) of Income Tax Act,” the government said in a statement.