TN announces some lockdown relaxations

The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday said fruit sellers were allowed to operate between 6 a.m. to 12 noon like vegetable and flower vendors during the two-week lockdown that began on Monday.
Chennai:
The government also allowed all industries to function on one day for maintenance work with minimum staff while setting up a 24-hour helpline for continuous process industries, units manufacturing essential items and construction industry to ease their problems in functioning during the lockdown period.
Like allopathy pharmacies, shops selling traditional medicines can also function, the government said.
