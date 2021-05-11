TN Chief Secretary warns officials from buying his books to please him

Chennai :

In a statement issued here Irai Anbu said he had authored some books during his free time based on his experience and knowledge gained.

Irai Anbu said he had instructed the School Education Department not to buy his books under any scheme and it would seem that the purchase was made under his influence.

Referring to the Government Order issued in 2006 to present books instead of flower bouquet Irai Anbu said government employees in order to impress him should not buy his books at state's or personal cost.

The Chief Secretary also warned that if his books were purchased and distributed at government's cost then the cost will be recovered from the concerned official and paid back to the state.

Within hours of being sworn in, the Chief Minister MK Stalin had brought Irai Anbu as Chief Secretary.

The government ordered the appointment of four Secretaries - T Udhayachandran, P Umanath, M Shanmugam and Anu George- to Stalin.

Udhayachandran was Commissioner of Archaeology and he has been transferred and posted as the Principal Secretary/Secretary- I.

Umanath, Managing Director, Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation was appointed as Secretary-II.

Shanmugam was appointed as Secretary-III. He was the Commissioner of Museums and Anu George, Industries Commissioner and Director of Industries and Commerce, was appointed as Secretary-IV.

Speaking to IANS Santhosh Babu, a former bureaucrat said Stalin's official team are all outstanding and honest officers.

"The Chief Secretary Irai Anbu is also a proven leader, great orator and motivator. Uday (Udhayachandran) has an innovative bend of mind, tech-savy," Babu said.

Last year Babu got voluntary retirement with eight years of service to go protesting against the interference of the then AIADMK government in the Rs.2,000 crore BharatNet project.