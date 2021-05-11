Remdesivir, O2, bed availability: Verified resources for medical supplies in Chennai

Chennai :

As India struggles to grapple with the second wave of COVID-19 infections with possibilities of a third wave, Tamil Nadu has been witnessing a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases. With this, the search for medical supplies such as Remdesivir and oxygen has also been increasing. Here are the verified contacts for medical supplies in Tamil Nadu:





1. Remdesivir





Due to a shortage of Remdesivir, caregivers of patients who tested positive for COVID-19 were coming to Chennai from other districts to buy the drug. However, the Government hospitals in other districts of Tamil Nadu including Salem, Tiruchy, Tirunelveli and Coimbatore have opened counters to sell Remdesivir. A fake note is being circulated on social media with names of centres selling Remdesivir in Chennai. Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital is the only authorised centre to supply the drug to patients' caregivers upon the submission of the patient's Aadhaar number and the doctor's prescription.





2. Oxygen, bed and ICU availability





This link provides real-time data with a daily update on hospitals in Tamil Nadu with beds, oxygen, ICU availability.





3. Helplines





24-hour assistance and information can be accessed in Tamil Nadu by calling these numbers: 044-29510400, 044-29510500





There is also a couple of tele-counselling helpline: 044-46122300 or 044-25384520 that provide emergency COVID-related assistance and medical advice on COVID-19 symptoms. The helpline will also provide callers with home isolation support, vaccination information and emergency medical support.





4. Ambulance service:



