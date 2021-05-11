Covid death toll touches 988 in Puducherry

Puducherry :

With 23 patients including 12 women passing away due to Covid in the last 24 hours, the Covid death toll in Puducherry Union Territory touched 988, health officials said on Monday.





A total of 1,266 new cases were reported from the UT and 1,108 patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours. The total number of active cases stands at 14,169, out of which 12,091 patients are in home isolation.





Puducherry headquarters reported the maximum 1,080 fresh cases on Monday while Karakkal (92), Yanam(79) and Mahe (15) also reported fresh cases.





Puducherry headquarters reported maximum 17 deaths while Karakkal reported 3 deaths, Mahe 2 and Yanam 1 death, taking the daily total death toll to 23.





The test positivity rate stood at 21.7 per cent.