93-yr-old sets example by getting tested in Thanjavur even as residents try to flee hotspot

Thiruchirapalli :

As the number of COVID-19 cases has been seeing an uptrend in Thanjavur district during the second wave, the district administration along with the civic body established special camps and mobile testing labs for nearly 5,000 persons to undergo testing daily.





Thanjavur district administration identified 10 containment zones, where swab tests have been conducted through the mobile labs. Meanwhile, five persons from Attukara Theru near Keezha Vaasal tested positive two days back and were undergoing treatment in hospitals. The area was sealed and the civic staff reached the spot to test others. The civic officials monitored by Corporation Commissioner P Janaki Ravindran announced to appear for a test. However, on hearing the announcement and seeing the mobile lab, most of the residents escaped fearing the test. Some even went hiding.However, a senior citizen Mohammed Abujali (93), locally known as ‘Mittai Thatha’ (as he used to sell homemade candies) volunteered himself for the test.





In the meantime, on learning that the Mittai Thatha underwent the testing, the residents started arriving one by one and took the test.





“After we reached the spot, the Commissioner made an announcement. But as soon as he announced, we could see the residents running helter-skelter for hiding. When we caught one of them, he was not ready to undergo the test. When we asked him the reason, he said that the entire family would be isolated and that they feared the separation,” said one of the civic staff.





He further said that the residents after seeing Abujali, one by one arrived for the test.