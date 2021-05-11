O2 shortage: Pvt hospitals in city pause admissions, send back patients

Chennai :

Hospital management, however, claim that the oxygen vendors fail to supply the required amount of oxygen as the demand is higher than daily production.





A few patients admitted to Lifeline Rigid Hospital were asked to move to other hospitals citing shortage of oxygen recently. “We were asked to immediately look for oxygen beds in other hospitals as the patient was critical and the oxygen supply at the hospital would last only for few hours. However, they retained the patient after oxygen supply was arranged by the government authorities, “ said a caretaker of a patient at the hospital.





Vice President of Lifeline Rigid Hospitals in Kilpauk, Dr Natesh said that there was a temporary crisis of oxygen at the hospital. “We have overcome the problem now after the government authorities arranged for the refilling of our oxygen tanks,” said Dr Natesh. MGM Healthcare had to stop admissions last Saturday as the hospital was short of oxygen. The hospital has been facing a crisis due to inadequate and last-minute supply.





Several hospital managements also pointed out that sometimes they allow patients to arrange for cylinders if other efforts fail.