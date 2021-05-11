Shortage of drug triggers protest in Kovai, Salem

Acute shortage of Remdesivir drug triggered a protest by relatives of COVID-19 patients in Coimbatore Medical College on Monday.

Coimbatore : Angered over not getting the drug even after waiting for hours, people broke into a quarrel with the staff and then squatted at the entrance of the college campus. The Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation (TNMSC) staff claimed that they have sold the drug only to those who have got tokens the previous day. Around 83 people were given around 500 doses of medicine on Monday. After talks by police, the people withdrew their protest and left the spot. A similar situation was witnessed in Salem, where hundreds of people thronged the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College and Hospital desperate to buy the drug. They, however, were forced to return disappointed as the stock got dried up soon.