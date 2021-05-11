NLC to set up 9 oxygen plants, 2 in TN

Public Sector Enterprise Neyveli Lignite Corporation (NLC) is to set up Oxygen plants in Tamil Nadu and in other states where it is in operation.

Chennai : The company is to set up 9 oxygen plants across the country. Neyveli Lignite Corporation India Ltd (NLCIL) Chairman and Managing Director, Rakesh Kumar said that the company is to set up two oxygen plants at Tuticorin and Neyveli within a month and has already floated tenders. The company will install two plants at the cost of Rs 25 lakh and Rs 30 lakh at theNLCIL hospitals.