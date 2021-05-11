28,978 new cases, 232 deaths logged in TN

Chennai :

The current positivity rate in the State stands close to 19.5 per cent. There are 1,52,389 active cases in the State, including 35,153 in Chennai.





On Monday, Chennai reported 7,149 new cases, followed by 2,781 in Coimbatore. Chengalpattu reported 2,181, Madurai 1,084 and 1,008 in Tiruvallur.





Several districts, including Chengalpattu, Dharmapuri, Kallakurichi, Ranipet, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Tiruvannamalai and Vellore had no ICU beds available, while Dharmapuri did not have any oxygen beds.





A total of 232 deaths were reported in the State taking the total to 15,880. As many as 20,904 more people were discharged from several hospitals, taking the total recoveries to 12,40,968. A total of 1,46,233 more samples were tested in the past 24 hours.