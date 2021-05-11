New AG was once attacked for filing case against Jaya

Chennai :

Immediately after taking charge, Shanmugasundaram appeared before the first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy to appraise it of the steps taken by the government in handling the raging COVID-19 crisis.





Shanmugasundaram had represented the government in several forums including the MC Jain Commission which probed the assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.





A second-generation advocate, Shunmugasundaram enrolled as an advocate in 1977. His father late S Rajagopal, served as a Public Prosecutor, Madurai.





Shunmugasundaram has successfully prosecuted several political functionaries and public officials for bribery and corruption. He was also attacked at his Kilpauk residence on May 30, 1995, while preparing to file a case of corruption against former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.





On May 1, a day before the declaration of election results, former Advocate General Vijay Narayan had resigned from the post, auguring the appointment of Shanmugasundaram.





The appointment of the Advocate General is considered as the first of a series of appointments of law officers in Tamil Nadu before the High Court and other courts in the State in the course of the week.